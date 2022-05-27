Konaseema violence ‘pre-planned and orchestrated’, cops probe 20 WhatsApp groups

The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested 19 people after collecting substantial evidence regarding their role in the violence in Amalapuram on May 24.

Days after violence broke out in Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district, the state police have found that it was “pre-planned and orchestrated”. On May 24, a large group of people had gathered outside the Konaseema District Collectorate to protest against the Jagan government’s decision to rechristen Konaseema district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Stones were pelted at the Collectorate triggering a face-off between the protesters and the police. Later in the day, the houses of Minister Pinipe Viswarupu and MLA P Satish were set on fire by miscreants. Around 20 police personnel were injured in the violence and several vehicles, including two buses, were gutted in the violence.

This TNM reporter, who is presently in Amalapuram town, spoke to the officers investigating the violence. The police retrieved direct evidence by collecting footage from the minister’s and the MLA’s houses, KIMS Hospital and other places on the route that the mob travelled that had CCTV cameras. The footage was enhanced using technology and the personnel who were present when the violence broke out were called in to identify those who participated in the violence. Earlier investigating officials had revealed to TNM that two dominant castes in the district – Kapus and Setti Balijas – and some members from the Nagavamsam community were predominantly those who participated in the protests.

The police investigation also found that over 20 WhatsApp groups were active prior to the violence. Provocative messages were shared in the groups with specific instructions on how the violence was to be orchestrated. According to the police, these WhatsApp groups were created with the intention of uniting “friends” who believe that the district’s name should only be Konaseema. Clearly, those in the groups were aggrieved by the government’s decision to prefix Dr BR Ambedkar’s name to the district. While the newly carved out district was named Konaseema on April 4, the government announced its decision to prefix Dr BR Ambedkar to the name on May 18.

Police trying to control the mob in Amalapuram on May 26

Group admins identified

Speaking to TNM, Eluru range DIG Pala Raju said 19 people were arrested for their role in the violence. “We detained 46 people on May 25 and in further investigation we found substantial evidence to prove their role in the violence. When we checked their phones, we found that several messages had been deleted from various groups. Many people had also left the groups after the incident. Using technology, we traced all the deleted messages and the details about those who had exited the groups. We also identified the group admins, they too will soon face action.”

When asked about the composition of those arrested in terms of caste, an investigating officer said, “We haven’t done a caste composition analysis as yet. The WhatsApp groups mainly consisted of friends who wanted the district to be named as only Konaseema. This was revealed in the names of the WhatsApp groups. Once more arrests are made, we will try to identify a pattern, and also look at the caste composition and political affiliations.”

Bus of a private educational institution set on fire by the mob

Stone pelting by the mob at police vehicles

Though initially there were claims by members of the Setti Balija community that the violence was triggered by an incident in which a boy was assaulted by members of the SC community for allegedly putting up a social media post demanding that Ambedkar’s name be dropped from the district, the police later clarified that the assault happened in Ravulapalem and is not connected to the violence in Amalapuram in any way.

The May 24 protests, which remained peaceful until noon, suddenly turned violent. The level of planning was such that one accused group kept the police on their toes by blocking the road leading to the Collectorate and engaging them by setting a Vajra vehicle on fire at Nalla Vantena (black bridge). In the meantime, another group of miscreants was involved in pelting stones at the Collectorate. This delayed the police from reaching the Collectorate. “Many people gathered in the town from neighbouring areas such as Ainavilli, Ambajipeta, P Gannavaram and Allavaram. The attack was pre-planned and orchestrated. They were carrying petrol sachets. They threw the sachets and then set the fire,” DIG Pala Raju added.

Mob crossing bridge after breaching police barricades

According to the police, the mob’s first target was the Collectorate. The group that was first chased away by the police dispersed and later congregated again as a violent mob. Meanwhile, stones were pelted at the Collectorate and this launched the face-off.

“After the stone pelting incident, a message was put out on WhatsApp asking the mob not to disperse. They were instructed to head to Minister Vishwarupu’s residence. Enroute, the mob burnt two buses,” the DIG said.

After setting the Minister’s house on fire, the mob then headed towards the MLA’s house. The MLA was present on the first floor when the mob neared his house. Reserve Inspector Prasad fired a round in the air hoping to disperse the mob. However, the mob set the MLA’s house also on fire. The same crowd then headed to Yerra Vantena (red bridge). Police said the plan was then to move to the new house of the Minister. By then the police charged and brought the mob under control.

Minister Pinipe Vishwarupu's house set on fire

The Eluru range DIG and several top IPS officers are presently camping in Amalapuram to nail those behind the violence. The 19 arrested have been identified at multiple locations in the CCTV footage collected by the police. Many of the members of the mob were on the run after the incident and had also switched off their phones. Six pick-up parties were formed by the police to identify their locations using mapping and trace them using other technologies.

BR Ambedkar Jilla Sadhana Samithi Convenor Janga Babu Rao has however called the incident a failure on the part of the police and questioned why they did not have intelligence reports about the pre-planned violence. “The police’s unpreparedness has been exposed and the consequences of the failure of the Intelligence Department is there for all to see. Irrespective of political affiliations, those responsible need to be taken to task. All the heads of the concerned departments need to be held responsible for what unfolded that day. We demand a CBI inquiry to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.”

