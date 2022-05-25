Andhra Minister and MLAâ€™s homes torched over renaming of Konaseema district

The protesters were opposing the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district â€” carved out of the East Godavari district â€” to Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

news Protest

Arson broke out in Amalapuram town in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh and the homes of Andhra Minister P Viswarupu and YSRCP MLA P Satish were set on fire on Tuesday, May 24 by protesters opposing the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district to Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Dozens of people, including policemen, were injured as they had to resort to lathcharge to control the protests.

Last week, the state government issued a preliminary notification seeking to rename Konaseema â€” the new district carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari â€” as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The government had invited objections, if any, from the people. Transport Minister Viswarupu said the proposal to rename the new district was based on the demand raised by all political parties.

Against this backdrop, the Konaseema Sadhana Samiti objected to the proposed renaming of the district and wanted the name Konaseema retained. The Samiti organised a protest on Tuesday, May 24, and sought to submit a memorandum to the district Collector Himanshu Shukla against the renaming. Police tried to foil the protest, which apparently infuriated the protesters and eventually all hell broke loose in the otherwise quiet town.

Andhra Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said some 20 police personnel were injured in stone pelting by the mob while the protesters torched a school bus. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were clamped in Amalapuram even as additional police forces were rushed in to bring the situation under control.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police G Pala Raju, who rushed to Amalapuram, said they were observing restraint and trying to bring the situation under control. He said the injured police personnel were "not in danger."

While the ruling party blamed unnamed forces behind the arson, all opposition parties hit out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over its "gross failure" in controlling the situation. The opposition parties appealed to people to observe restraint and ensure peace returned to Konaseema. Here are the updates in 10 points: