Kiranraj- Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie to stream on OTT

The makers of the film announced in a success meet held earlier this month that the box office collections for 777 Charlie exceeded Rs 150 crore.

Kannada movie 777 Charlie which starred actor Rakshit Shetty in the lead, is gearing up for its Over-the-top (OTT) release. Following its massive success at the box office, the film will be streaming on OTT platform Voot Select from July 29. Sharing the news with fans, Rakshit tweeted on Wednesday, July 27, “A dollop more of the deleted scenes from #777Charlie.

And a pleasant news for all of you who have been waiting to watch the film on OTT, @777CharlieMovie will have its digital premiere on @VootSelect on the 29th of July.” Helmed by debutante filmmaker Kiranraj K, the film was also dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

The film revolves around the life of Charlie, a labrador, and his human Dharma (played by Rakshit Shetty), and discusses the hazards of inbreeding and the importance of adopting pets, as opposed to buying pets from breeders. In an earlier interview with TNM, director Kiranraj shared that 777 Charlie was not a technically easy film to shoot. The film starred four labradors. The director explained that the team had to spend a lot of time shooting and had to undertake extensive research.

“The shoot was supposed to be over in 80 days but it took us 160 days. The hero who had initially signed the film backed out due to date clashes. After Rakshit came on board, the shoot recommenced in 2017. But we had to give Charlie (the dog) the time to learn the required tasks to shoot for the film – it was an exhaustive list of 450 tasks. We had 10 varieties of treats available for the dog on the sets, but despite all the planning and training there were days when the shoot wouldn’t go as planned, so everything got delayed,” Kiranraj said in the interview.

A dollop more of the deleted scenes from #777Charlie



And a pleasant news for all of you have who been waiting to watch the film on OTT, @777CharlieMovie will have its digital premiere on @VootSelect on the 29th of July pic.twitter.com/HLjTVWymgm — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) July 27, 2022

