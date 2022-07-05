777 Charlie announces 10% profits to go to crew, 5% to animal welfare NGOs

At a recent success meet to celebrate the film’s whopping run at the box office, lead actor and producer Rakshit Shetty revealed that the project’s total earnings stood at Rs 150 crore.

Since its release on June 10, Kannada film 777 Charlie has won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. At a recent success meet to celebrate the film’s whopping run at the box office, lead actor and producer Rakshit Shetty revealed that the project’s total earnings stood at Rs 150 crore. In a bid to extend gratitude to the crew, 10% of the film’s profits would be shared with them, while another 5% would be shared with organisations that work towards the welfare of indie dogs and other animals.

Sharing the announcement with fans, Rakshit Shetty posted on Instagram on Monday, July 4, “It has been 25 days since 777 Charlie reached you, and it has been receiving unsurpassed love since. Our happiness sees no bounds as we begin to grasp the kind of admiration and recognition this film has earned us. We believe that the only way to celebrate this success is by celebrating the multitude of people who have tirelessly worked in union in bringing this film on screen. We have therefore resolved to share 10 percent of the profit that 777 Charlie makes, with every individual who has advanced the culmination of this film.”

The post further stated, “As the makers of 777 Charlie, we are aware of the kind of effort and resources that goes into creating a happy and safe environment for the animals around us. In this light, we would like to contribute 5% of the profit in the name of Charlie to NGOs across the country that have been dedicatedly working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals. Using our light to ignite someone else’s, will illuminate the world. Thanks to each one of you for lighting our world with love.”

Helmed by director Kiranraj, 777 Charlie released on June 10 in five languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The film revolves around the life of Charlie, a labrador, and his human Dharma (played by Rakshit Shetty), and discusses the hazards of inbreeding and the importance of adopting pets, as opposed to buying pets from breeders.