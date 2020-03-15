Kin of Karnataka COVID-19 victim tests positive, 7th case in state

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday evening said that one more case of coronavirus has been reported in the state.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday evening said that one more case of coronavirus has been reported in the state. The new case is the daughter of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who died last week and was found to have coronavirus. A health department note said she is already admitted in the Kalaburagi District Hospital and her health condition is stable.

.Earlier, officials had confirmed that three out of the four persons (wife, son, daughter and daughter-in-law) were confirmed to be negative and the fourth person’s results were awaited.

As reported earlier, the 76-year-old man had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 after spending one month in the Arab nation. The incident had turned controversial after health department officials said that the family had shifted him outside the government hospital to a private hospital in Hyderabad against their advice.

However, the statement was rejected by his family members. As reported earlier, the man was admitted to a private hospital on March 9 after he started feeling unwell from March 8 night. Later, he was taken to Care Hospital in Hyderabad which the district health officials claim was done against their advice instead of admitting him at an isolation ward in Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences.

Incidentally, his son speaking to TNM had stated that they had decided to shift him as they were not informed that his father would have been infected.

The other five people who have tested positive in the state are all from Bengaluru. While three of them are techies working in Dell, Google and Mindtree respectively, the other two are the wife and daughter of the Dell techie.

Both the Dell and Mindtree techies had gone to the United States for worked and had returned via Dubai and London respectively. The Google techie, on the other hand, had gone to Greece, Switzerland and France on a holiday with his wife.