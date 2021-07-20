Khushboo Sundar’s Twitter account hacked, display pic and name changed

The actor and politician clarified that any activity or tweet from the account over the last few days was not done by her.

The Twitter account of actor and BJP member Khushboo Sundar was recently hacked by miscreants. On Tuesday, July 20, hackers replaced her account’s display picture with an anime image and started tweeting from the handle. Following this, the BJP leader from Tamil Nadu decided to make a complaint to the DGP in Chennai, after attempts to sort the issue through Twitter were unsuccessful.

In a statement, Khushboo Sundar said, “I would like to let you know that my Twitter account @khushsundar was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter. Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me.”

The hackers changed the name of the account to Briann, and replaced the display picture and cover image with animated cartoons. They also deleted all her tweets, and tweeted '#freeIndia' from the account handle.

Following this, Khushboo put up a post on her Instagram account that she will give a formal complaint in-person to DGP Shylendra Babu by noon on Tuesday and thanked everyone for extending their support. She said that any activity on the account over the past three days and until she gets access to the account is not by her. She added that she raised the issue with Twitter but unfortunately they are yet to respond to her.

Khushboo Sundar’s account was previously hacked in 2020 as well. In April 2020, she took to Instagram to announce that her Twitter account had been hacked and she was unable to change the password. She also requested her fans to help her out. Khushboo said, "Ok so I have received a text from Twitter telling me that the account seems to be either hacked or compromised since there were multiple attempts to login from different locations yesterday."

It is to be noted that the actor has been using the same Twitter account since she was a spokesperson for Congress and even after joining BJP.