Khushboo Sundar files nomination papers for Thousand Lights constituency

BJP members and supporters led a massive procession from Valluvar Kottam to the election commission office where she submitted her affidavit.

Actor turned politician Khushboo Sundar on Thursday arrived with massive support and fanfare to file her nomination papers for the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency. BJP members and supporters led a massive procession from Valluvar Kottam to the election commission office where she submitted her affidavit.

Khushboo will be facing DMK's Dr Ezhilan Naganathan, a social activist and medical doctor from Kauvery Hospital. Khushboo, who was initially expected to get the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, was allotted Thousand Lights after the AIADMK gave the former seat to their other ally, the PMK.

Speaking to the media after filing her nomination papers, Khushboo said she was not afraid of contesting for the first time or in this particular constituency. "Everyone in Tamil Nadu knows that there is no connection between me and fear. These are two opposite poles, you can't do anything in life if you are scared," she said.

In regard to her opponent in the constituency, Dr. Ezhilan, Khushboo said she doesn't take anyone lightly. "Don't take your enemies in a light vein. They may be stronger than you. But you have to win despite that. I do better when I am pushed against a wall," she challenged.

Khushboo further maintained that her strategy to woo women votes was rooted in the fact that as a woman she understood even their smallest concerns and could actively address them.

She also claimed that she had actor Rajinikanth's support even though she hadn't met him in person.

"My friends remain friends. For my campaign, we have all parties'(allies) followers and office bearers," she said. "Even if I didn't go in person and ask for Rajinikanth's support, I know I alays have it. I know this. In 2019, 1.3 billion people voted. BJP is the largest party in the world - did the minority not vote? This is fake propaganda by opposition parties."