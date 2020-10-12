Khushboo officially joins BJP, says India needs a leader like Narendra Modi

Khushboo had submitted her resignation to Sonia Gandhi on Monday morning.

Actor-turned politician Khushboo formally joined BJP on Monday in the presence of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi and Tamil Nadu BJP unit president L Murugan at New Delhi. A former spokesperson of Congress party, Khushboo had submitted her resignation to the Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday morning.

Talking to the media after joining BJP, Khushboo said, “It gives me immense pleasure to become a part of BJP. We need Modiji to take the nation to the next level. I am completely happy with the Bharatiya Janata Party and promise to do my best.”



“I will also make sure that my state Tamil Nadu sees victory in the upcoming elections. I am here as the millions of people of the country who have great hopes on the leadership of esteemed Honorable PM Narendra Modi ji. I’ll work like any other cadre to the best of my abilities,” she said.



Stating that there is no corruption in BJP, Khusbhoo said, “It is a constant change. I am understanding now what is required for the people. I have criticised BJP since I was in the Opposition and that was my job. But I have supported BJP in many ways. For me, what is important is who has helped the country. There is no corruption in BJP.”

Welcoming her into the party, the Tamil Nadu BJP state unit president L Murugan said, “BJP is ensuring true governance to the people of India, which is why many businessmen and politicians are joining the party. They want a Modi-led government in Tamil Nadu. So I welcome you to the party.”



Earlier on Monday, in a letter to Sonia Gandhi where she announced her resignation from the Congress party, Khushboo said that sincere workers like her are being ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party while people who have no connectivity with the ground reality are dictating terms in it. Following this, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) dropped the actor from the post of Official Spokesperson of the party.

Watch Khushboo's speech after joining the BJP: