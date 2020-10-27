Khushboo detained on her way to protest in Chidambaram against Thirumavalavan

BJP Women’s Wing had organised a protest against Thol Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram on Tuesday against his remarks on women and the Manusmriti.

news Controversy

Popular actor-politician Khushboo, who recently joined the BJP, was detained along with her supporters near Chennai’s Muttukadu while they were on their way to Chidambaram on Tuesday morning. They were planning to participate in a protest against Thol Thirumavalavan, the chief of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) for his alleged comments against women.

As per reports, BJP’s women’s wing had organised a protest in Chidambaram on Tuesday condemning Thirumavalavan’s statements about women. Khushboo, Sasikala Pushpa and several others were expected to participate in the protest. However, the police had denied permission for the protest on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, Khushboo and her supporters were on their way to Chidambaram via the East Coast Road (ECR) when the police stopped their vehicles and took them into preventive custody.

After being detained, Khushboo tweeted from her official handle that they will not bow down. “Cowards #VCK. Don't rejoice. It's your failure. Arrested bcoz they know we are a force to reckon with. We will not bow down. @BJP4India @narendramodi Ji shall take every step to ensure the respectability of every daughter of this soil. Darpoks VCK, respecting a woman is alien to you (sic),” she tweeted.

Cowards #VCK. Dont rejoice. Its your failure. Arrested bcoz they know we are a force to reckon with. We will not bow down. @BJP4India @narendramodi

Ji shall take every step to ensure the respectability of every daughter of this soil.Darpoks VCK, respecting a woman is alien to you October 27, 2020

“When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied of our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality (sic),” she added.

When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied of our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality? — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 27, 2020

Khushboo was at the forefront recently in attacking Thirumavalavan for his alleged remarks on Manusmriti and its views on women. The allegation against the MP was that he spoke ill of women in a webinar organised in September. The BJP had also demanded an apology from Thirumavalavan for his remarks. However, refusing to offer any apology, Thirumavalavan denied that he was denigrating women and emphasised that he was working for their emancipation.

Read: TN BJP asks Thirumavalavan to apologise for Manusmriti video, VCK unfazed