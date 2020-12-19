KGF fans to get an exclusive update on December 21

Kannada star Yash, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and director Prashanth Neel are camped in Hyderabad to wrap up the shooting of 'KGF Chapter 2'.

Flix Kollywood

Kannada star Yash, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and director Prashanth Neel are camped in Hyderabad to wrap up the shooting of KGF Chapter 2. On Saturday, director Prashanth Neel took to social media to reveal that the makers will share an update on December 21. Prashanth Neel wrote, "Here's the much anticipated news of the year! The wait is over! This is for all our crazy fans out there (sic)."

The official statement read, "So finally the day has come, where I can tell you all we are the end of #KGFChapter2. A ritual we always follow on December 21st for our wonderful audiences. You will have it this year too. A treat for you all from the team on 21st December at 10.08 am on all our official handles. Thank you for being patient as always and being our rock through this journey (sic).”

The team is currently shooting the climax sequence at specially erected sets at Ramoji Film City Hyderabad. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is also part of the sequel, is part of this final schedule and the makers would be canning a power-packed action sequence in this schedule.

It also has Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. For the sequel, Prakash Raj has been bought on board and reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part of KGF. Clarifying about the same, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character.

The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. Farhan Akhtar is backing the Hindi version of KGF under his production banner Excel Entertainment.

The first part of the film was a monster hit and moviegoers are highly waiting for what’s next in store. Similar to the first part, KGF 2 will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. KGF Chapter 1, which released in five languages, including Kannada, had broken quite a few box office records. It has collected Rs 50 crore in its 3-day run at the box office and reached Rs 100 crore in a week.

