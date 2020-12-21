'KGF: Chapter 2' team announces date for release of teaser

Earlier on Saturday, director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to reveal that the makers would share an update on December 21.

Flix Sandalwood

Fans of the KGF franchise have something exciting coming up. The much awaited teaser of the Yash starrer, KGF: Chapter 2, will be released by the makers on January 8, 2021. Announcing the same, the team tweeted: "A glance into the empire, it might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger and deadlier!"

The KGF: Chapter 2 teaser will be released on YouTube on January 8 at 10:18 am on the official channel of Hombale Films production house.

Earlier on Saturday, director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to reveal that the makers would share an update on December 21. Prashanth Neel wrote, "Here's the much anticipated news of the year! The wait is over! This is for all our crazy fans out there."

As TNM reported earlier, the team recently wrapped up the climax sequence at specially erected sets at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. According to sources, the climax scene will be a high octane one featuring Yash. Sanjay Dutt, who is also the part of the movie along with Yash, will be flaunting his six-pack abs for this intense fight sequence which will be the highlight of the film. Sanjay Dutt plays the chief antagonist, Adheera.

The movie also has Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles.

The movie is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. Farhan Akhtar is backing the Hindi version of KGF under his production banner Excel Entertainment.

Initially, it was announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020. But that could not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the makers are planning to release the movie on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.