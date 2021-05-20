‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel announces new project with Jr NTR

The project, which has been tentatively titled ‘NTR 31’, was announced on the occasion of the actor’s 38th birthday.

Flix Tollywood

On the occasion of Jr NTR’s 38th birthday on Thursday, May 19, KGF fame director Prashanth Neel announced his next outing with the actor, which has been tentatively titled NTR 31. The project marks the first-time collaboration between director Prashanth and Jr NTR. Sharing the news about the new collaboration, Prashanth wrote, ''The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Can’t wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother. Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial@ NTRArtsOfficial. #HappyBirthdayNTR.'' The movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers of Jr NTR’s upcoming movie RRR too released a special poster to celebrate Tarak’s birthday. Sporting an intense look, Jr NTR is seen as legendary tribal leader Komaram Bheem in the poster. “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Water wave. Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie,” director SS Rajamouli tweeted on Thursday.

Helmed by Bahubali fame SS Rajamouli, RRR stars actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The period action thriller is produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments. RRR is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel is also working on KGF: Chapter 2, which is the sequel of the popular 2018 Kannada action film KGF: Chapter 1. The film has been slated for theatrical release for July 16 this year. The ensemble cast includes Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. KGF: Chapter 2 is also bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

Following the success of KGF, director Prashanth Neel has been working with Tollywood and Sandalwood stars on multiple big-budget projects. He has teamed up with Tollywood star Prabhas for action thriller Salaar. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, while it will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Salaar is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 14 next year. The project is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.