'KGF 2' climax sequence wrapped up, new update on Dec 21

The team had recently commenced shooting of the film's climax sequence in a specially erected set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Flix Sandalwood

The shooting of the climax sequence in Yash's magnum opus KGF Chapter 2 has finally been wrapped up. The film's director Prashanth Neel announced this with the tweet and posted pictures of the film's cast and crew. "Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life. @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always. An end to the climax shoot. Can't wait for the world to see 'KGF Chapter2' only on the big screen," he tweeted.

The team had recently commenced shooting of the film's climax sequence in a specially erected set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. According to sources, the climax scene will be a high octane one featuring Yash. Sanjay Dutt Yash will be flaunting his six-pack abs for this intense fight sequence, which will be the highlight.

On Saturady director Prashanth Neel took to social media to reveal that the makers will share an update on December 21. Prashanth Neel wrote, "Here's the much anticipated news of the year! The wait is over! This is for all our crazy fans out there (sic)."

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always

An end to the climax shoot Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY December 20, 2020

The sequel also has Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. For the sequel, Prakash Raj has been bought on board and reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag. Anant played the key character of the narrator in the first part of KGF.

Clarifying about the same, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films, the technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. Farhan Akhtar is backing the Hindi version of KGF under his production banner Excel Entertainment.

Initially, it was announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020, which has now been hampered due to the pandemic. If the industry grapevine anything to go by, the makers are planning to release the movie on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Makara Sankranti.

(Content provided by Digital Native)