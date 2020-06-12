Kerala woman traces estranged daughter after 18 years, reunion soon

Prasanna, a resident of Ashraya, a destitute home in Kollam regained memory of her daughter after prolonged treatment for mental illness.

Prasanna is eager to see her daughter after 18 long years. She was ecstatic after seeing the photo of her daughter on the phone, much also to the delight of her fellow residents at Ashraya, a destitute home at Kalayapuram near Kottarakkara in Kollam district, Kerala.

Prasanna had to separate from her daughter 18 years ago when the daughter was three-years-old.

Prasanna came to Ashraya three years ago in 2017. The home took her in while she was found wandering near the Kollam railway station. “She was not mentally sound and was on treatment for long,” Kalayapuram Jose, General Secretary of Ashraya told TNM. But whenever Prasanna regained memories of her past life, she would talk about her daughter. Recently, Prasanna began repeating queries about her daughter.

Ashraya authorities hence posted Prasanna’s desire to see her daughter on social media in mid-May.

Prasanna, a native of Kollam, was living with her mother and infant daughter ever since she became estranged from her husband. Hailing from a downtrodden family, Prasanna used to work as a daily wage labourer to make ends meet. Her life changed altogether with the death of her mother. She became mentally ill following the death of her mother. She entrusted the orphanage at Thottakkad with the care of her daughter. Gradually, Prasanna lost her memories, forgetting that she had a daughter. She had reportedly been wandering for several years prior to coming under the care of Ashraya.

“She was on treatment for long. Now she is back to normal. She is now elated that her daughter was traced,” Jose added.

The authorities sent a photograph of her daughter Angel to Prasanna, seeing which has been glued to the phone. They are planning a mother-daughter reunion soon after lockdown restrictions are fully lifted.