Kerala trans woman Sajana, who sold biryani, attempts suicide after cyber attack

Sajana shot a video stating that she is being falsely accused of making up an appeal for the sake of collecting money and that she had not done anything wrong.

news Controversy

Kochi resident Sajana Shaji, a trans woman and a street side biriyani vendor, who was in news last week after she was harassed during her work last week, attempted suicide on Monday night. According to her friends, Sajana tried to kill herself following vicious cyber attacks with false accusations. She has been admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi and is under treatment in the intensive care unit.

Last week, after being harassed by another streetside biriyani vendor, Sajana had come out seeking the help of the public stating that she and her friends are not being allowed to lead a respectable life. Following this, many, including Kerala Minister KK Shailaja, Ramesh Chennithala and film actor Jayasurya, had come out supporting her.

Read: Kerala trans woman who was harassed for selling biryani, to start a restaurant soon

Sajana shot a video stating that she is being falsely accused of making up an appeal for the sake of collecting money and that she had not done anything wrong. “I have fought a lot to stand here. I havent done anything wrong. I have only tried to help all,” she says in the video. Sajana also takes a few names of people within the community and holds them too accountable. A friend of hers told the media that after Sajana started getting offers of help, a few names within the community was upset with her.

Reportedly, after this video went out, her friends rushed to her house and took her to the hospital.

Recently, an audio clip of Sajana's had surfaced, in which she is heard to be speaking to her friend about the money and other aid she would be receiving. In the audio she also says that she will be giving Rs 1 lakh to her friend. However, a dicussion that Sajana had with one of her benefactors has been used to portray her appeal as a fake one. Following this, Sajana had been attacked by many on social media.

On Monday Sajana posted on Facebook, that she is being falsely accused and that the audio is an edited one taking her conversation out of context.

In the post, Sajana says that she had been only trying to help her friend.

“I am not denying the conversation. But without knowing the full issue, certain portions are edited and propagated. You have hurt a person who tried to help a friend who is in a similar desperate state. Should I die now? I have only one thing to ask the society, what wrong did I do?” Sajana wrote.

Meanwhile, officials of the hospital told TNM that her condition has become stable, but she is still in the intensive care unit.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.