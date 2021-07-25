Kerala tightens restrictions, mandates 50% attendance in government offices

The attendance in government offices and the opening of shops in Kerala depends on the categorisation of areas on the basis of the test positivity rate (TPR).

As the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) continues to be above 10 in Kerala, the Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy has announced a set of restrictions to be followed. The state has been following a certain categorisation of its local self governing (LSG) areas depending on the TPRs recorded in the respective areas. This categorisation of LSGs and the restrictions or relaxations in respective categories will continue, as per the new guidelines.

All government offices, including the PSUs, companies and autonomous organisations will function with 50% attendance in A and B categories (A refers to areas with TPR 5 or below, B to areas with TPR between 5 and 10). The attendance should be 25% in places belonging to the C category (where TPR is between 10 and 15). Essential services shall function in all categories, including D, where the TPR is above 15%.

Employees connected with the ongoing Kerala Legislative Assembly questions and related activities will have to attend office every day, say the guidelines. Others can opt for work from home.

Banks and other financial institutions shall work as before â€” open to the public five days a week, Monday to Friday.

District Collectors can ask for the service of government servants and employees of other government agencies including PSUs and autonomous organisations for COVID-19 related work. The Collectors shall also post sectorial magistrates to strictly enforce activities for declaring micro-containment zones, contact tracing and quarantine.

Kerala, which has been reporting between 10,000 to 20,000 cases of COVID-19 every day, has also had a worrisome increase in TPR in the past few weeks. The TPR recorded on Friday was 13.63% with 17,518 new cases. On Saturday, the TPR came down to 11.91% with 15,507 fresh cases. Vaccination against the disease has been increased on priority with a record 3.44 lakh doses given on a single day on July 19. The state has reported that more than 50% of its population has received at least one dose of vaccine so far.

