Kerala restaurant owner dies by suicide, leaves Facebook note blaming govt

In a detailed note on social media, 42-year-old Sarin Mohan mentioned how the unscientific lockdown ruined his business and made life really difficult.

news Death

Sarin Mohan, an entrepreneur from Changanassery in Kerala’s Kottayam district, died by suicide after leaving behind a detailed note on social media. The 42-year-old hotel owner ended his life in the early hours of Tuesday, October 19. His body was recovered near a level crossing on Tuesday morning.

In a detailed Facebook post hours before his death, Sarin mentioned how the unscientific lockdown had made life really difficult for him. His post also blamed the government for his situation and requested people to donate to his wife’s account and support his family. The message also mentioned his two children and how his younger son is austistic. Sarin also spoke about how even if he struggled the next 6 years he wouldn’t be able to fulfil his responsibilities. The note ends with Sarin asking the police to hand over his phone to his family so that his daughter can attend online classes.

In his Facebook post, Sarin alleged that unscientific lockdown decisions had shattered everything in his life, and blamed the government for his death. He also questioned why beverage shops and malls were allowed to open while hotels were not given permission to function during the lockdown. He lamented that political parties held events, but people like him suffered. Writing that he had accrued large debts, Sarin said that threats had started coming from banks and local financiers, and that he would not be able to repay the debts even if he tried for 6 years.

“Those with kind minds should support my family. A wife and two children who only know how to love. They need to live longer. My son has autism. He too has the right to live on this earth. The policemen who pick up my phone have to hand it over to my family as my daughter has online classes,” he wrote.

Relatives said Sarin had applied for a loan for the hotel but was saddened when he did not get it. A police team led by Chingavanam Station House Officer Inspector TR Jiju reached the spot and shifted the body to the district hospital.

Kerala had seen many suicides during July and August 2021. A report had said that as many as 17 people died by suicide in six weeks during this period as their livelihood had been impacted by the lockdown.

READ: Kerala fake antique dealer Monson charged under POCSO for alleged abuse of minor girl

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.