Kerala relaxes quarantine norms, govt offices allowed to function in full strength

The mandatory quarantine period for domestic passengers has been brought down to seven days, but officials have advised remaining in quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus Unlock

The state of Kerala on Tuesday brought in more relaxations in the COVID-19 related regulations, including quarantine norms and the number of people allowed at government offices. The state has now allowed government offices, including Public Sector Units, to function with 100 percent attendance, observing the COVID-19 protocol.

"It's observed that the work of Secretariat and other government offices are badly affected due to the COVID pandemic restrictions,” an order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Tuesday states.

In the order, the mandatory home quarantine period for domestic passengers and all those who come to Kerala from other states has been reduced to seven days. However, the state has said that a 14-day quarantine is advisable, but not mandatory. Initially, the mandatory quarantine period was 28 days, which was later brought down to 14 days.

"They can be tested on the seventh day after their arrival and if tested negative, further quarantine of seven days is optional and not mandatory, though a 14-day quarantine is desirable as per health protocol," the order reads.

"Those who don't get tested would be advised to continue in quarantine for the remaining seven days and complete a total of 14 days in quarantine," the order further reads.

The order has also allowed in-house dining at hotels and restaurants. The state had opened room for more relaxations on September 1, in lines with Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Union government.

Kochi metro service had resumed earlier this month with reduced fares — with the maximum fare being brought down from Rs 60 to Rs 50 and with a ten percent reduction in fare for Kochi One Card holders.

The Unlock 4 guidelines came into effect from September 21. Theatres and multiplexes will remain shut while open air theatres are permitted to open. The guidelines had also allowed academic, social, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations with only 100 persons allowed in attendance.

The Union government had also directed states to take the necessary measures, including additional restrictions if required, in the containment zones.