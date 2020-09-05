Unlock 4: Kerala Health Min asks people to remain vigilant, take precautions

Health Minister KK Shailaja warned that COVID-19 cases may surge in the coming weeks due to Onam celebrations amid Unlock 4.0.

news Coronavirus

Kerala Health Department has warned people to be more careful during the fourth phase of unlocking. Health Minister KK Shailaja said that in the next two weeks there could be more COVID-19 cases as crowds throng to the shops and get-togethers happen during the Onam season.

"We should be vigilant. If you find mild symptoms, travel and other contacts within the family should be avoided. If someone in the family has symptoms, everyone should use a mask inside the house," the Minister said in a press release.

The Minister reminded not to celebrate the relaxations during the fourth phase of unlocking as the coronavirus is still prevalent. From September, the fourth phase of unlocking began, which provides more relaxations in educational institutions, public transport, theatres etc.

A small act of carelessness can get people infected, the Minister said. She said that people should remember that our health is our responsibility. She asserted that it is mandatory to maintain 14 days quarantine for those who return from foreign countries and other states.

The state health department has ordered to continue practicing all safety measures as earlier even after the fourth phase of unlocking. Under this phase, states will not be allowed to impose lockdown outside containment zones. Relaxations have also been made in opening private offices, pubs and bars, as well as on resuming interstate travel.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, and other recreational centres will remain closed. But open-air theatres are allowed to function. Metro services will be functioning from September 7. Though teaching and non-teaching staff will have to come to educational institutions, classes will not be held and online education will continue. Senior students are allowed to visit the schools to clear their doubts. Public functions are allowed to be held with 100 participants.