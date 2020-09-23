Kerala records highest September rainfall in three decades

The state has received more than five times the normal amount of rain in the last four days alone.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)'s chart usually shows code green warnings (no action required) for district rainfall in Kerala this time of year. However, this September, the state has received more than twice the normal rainfall it usually does. A report by the New Indian Express says that the rainfall of 568 mm that Kerala received this month is the highest September rainfall in three decades. In September 1998, 562 mm of rainfall was recorded and 526 mm in 2007.

In the past four days alone, the state has received 169.5 mm of rainfall, which is five times the normal amount.

From June 1 to September 23, Kerala received 2206.9 mm of rainfall, which is 11% more than the normal amount, reports the IMD. However, a departure up to 11% from the usual value is still considered normal.

There have been five deaths due to rain-related incidents in Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent to the districts of Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Idukki, which have been receiving heavy rainfall.

Dams have filled up in several places, forcing shutters to be opened. Water levels have reached close to Full Reservoir Level in Banasura in Wayanad, Sholayar and Poringalkuthu in Thrissur, Muzhiyar in Pathanamthitta and five dams in Idukki including Ponmudi, Kundala, Kallarkutti, Irattayar and Lower Periyar.

On the morning of September 20, a special weather bulletin was issued by the IMD, about a low- pressure area formed over the North East Bay of Bengal and its surroundings.

Fishermen across the Kerala coast are advised not to venture out to sea since strong winds, with speeds reaching 45 to 55 km/hour, are likely to prevail. From Pozhiyoor to Kasargod coast, high tides of 3.2 to 3.6 metres are expected till September 23 night, informed the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

