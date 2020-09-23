Valve turns faulty in Peechi dam in Kerala, water overflows through pipe to powerhouse

According to officials, it was found that the shutter of the sluice valve carrying water from dam to powerhouse has been damaged.

In an alarming incident, gushing streams of water was seen to be overflowing a room-like structure adjacent to Peechi Dam in Kerala’s Thrissur on Tuesday morning. It has been found that damage in the sluice valve of the pipe transporting water from the dam to the power house nearby caused the water overflow. A team of Indian Navy is stationed at the site.

On Monday night, officials of the dam and residents in the region spotted that water was overflowing through the room-like structure, located on the sides of the spillway shutters. According to the officials, it was found that the shutter of the sluice valve was damaged. Since the water is gushing with strong force, the rescue team has not been able to fix the problem.

Though the water flow can be reduced by shutting down an emergency shutter which is located inside the room like structure, a block in the emergency shutter made the matters worse. After much effort, the rescue team consisting of Indian Navy members found that a wood was stuck in the emergency shutter. This was removed by the team on Tuesday evening.