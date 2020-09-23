In an alarming incident, gushing streams of water was seen to be overflowing a room-like structure adjacent to Peechi Dam in Kerala’s Thrissur on Tuesday morning. It has been found that damage in the sluice valve of the pipe transporting water from the dam to the power house nearby caused the water overflow. A team of Indian Navy is stationed at the site.
On Monday night, officials of the dam and residents in the region spotted that water was overflowing through the room-like structure, located on the sides of the spillway shutters. According to the officials, it was found that the shutter of the sluice valve was damaged. Since the water is gushing with strong force, the rescue team has not been able to fix the problem.
Though the water flow can be reduced by shutting down an emergency shutter which is located inside the room like structure, a block in the emergency shutter made the matters worse. After much effort, the rescue team consisting of Indian Navy members found that a wood was stuck in the emergency shutter. This was removed by the team on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, officials also stated that the main dam’s structure is intact and does not have a problem. Shutters of many dams in the state including Peechi dam, has been opened in the state due to heavy rainfall over the week.
Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty who visited the spot on Tuesday said that required safety measures have been taken. The Minister also said that it has been planned to formulate a committee to study about the dam, to invoke its tourism possibilities.