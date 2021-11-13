Kerala rains: IMD issues orange alert for 11 districts for next 48 hours

Idukki District Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam might be opened on Saturday or Sunday, in case the rain continues in the district.

The northeast monsoon has been active over Kerala and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, November 12, issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala on November 13 and for five districts on November 14 indicating heavy rains. The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki while the five are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Meanwhile, the Idukki District Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district. The Collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

According to the IMD website, Kerala has received 86% excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12. Normal rainfall expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the state has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the website said.

The IMD had earlier predicted that many parts of Kerala would experience heavy to very heavy rain due to cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and neighbourhood. The weather watchdog has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry and south interior Karnataka from November 13 to 17.

The IMD has said that this cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea and under its influence, a fresh Low Pressure Area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood by November 13.

Meanwhile, the Well Marked Low Pressure Area over north Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood, which had as a depression brought extensive rainfall to Chennai and neighbouring districts, has now weakened into a Low Pressure Area. Though rainfall over the city has decreased, several areas remain inundated and many residents struggle without basic necessities such as food, water and electricity as a result.