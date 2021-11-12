Kerala to see heavy rains from November 13 to 15

These predicted rains can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation that currently lies over the Gulf of Thailand and the neighbourhood.

Many parts of Kerala are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department has said. This can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation that currently lies over the Gulf of Thailand and the neighbourhood. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and light to moderate rainfall at many places is very likely over Kerala during the next three days (November 13, 14 and 15), the IMD said in a bulletin on Friday, November 12.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry and south interior Karnataka during next five days (November 13 to 17) and over south Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during next 48 hours.

The IMD has also said light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from November 13 to 15 with isolated very heavy rainfall on November 14.

The IMD has said that this cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea and under its influence, a fresh Low Pressure Area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood by November 13. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over East Central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Well Marked Low Pressure Area over north Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood, which had as a depression brought extensive rainfall to Chennai and neighbouring districts, has now weakened into a Low Pressure Area and lies over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood.

Chennai saw immense waterlogging and inundation because of these rains, which have now started to decrease. The IMD on Thursday removed the red warning for the city, but said that winds and heavy rain may continue in some pockets of the city.