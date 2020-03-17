Kerala police chief arrives from UK, attends COVID-19 meetings violating protocols

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera arrived from London on March 6 and attended public events and review meetings to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Ever since India reported its first case of coronavirus in Kerala at the end of January, the state government has been taking extreme precautions — deploying teams of health officials for contact tracing, recalling doctors on leave, shutting down public spaces, bringing patients who run away from quarantine back to hospital, and most importantly, vehemently requesting the public to avoid gatherings, especially if the person has come from an affected country. But what happens when a top government official, who is supposed to be at the helm of ensuring public safety, violates the very guidelines meant to contain the spread of COVID-19?

Kerala police chief and Director-General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera was in London in the United Kingdom for three days when the state was grappling with the health crisis. He reached Kerala from the UK on March 6. The UK is one of the most affected countries, with 1,500 positive cases and 55 deaths so far.

As per new COVID-19 protocols, a passenger arriving from a foreign country will undergo a screening procedure at the airport. If tested negative, the person is free to leave, but must remain in quarantine at home for a period of 14 days (the incubation period of the virus). This is recommended as a person could start showing symptoms later or could be an asymptomatic virus carrier.

However, Kerala DGP, instead of following these guidelines and staying in quarantine, attended several public events and emergency meetings to tackle COVID-19, in person.

Loknath Behera was in London from March 3 to March 5, and landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on the night of March 6.

Read: Kerala govt revises testing, treatment criteria for COVID-19, issues guidelines

According to reports, after he arrived in the state, the DGP attended some of the major public events, including Attukal Pongala, a large religious gathering of thousands of women, on March 9. He then inaugurated the Kerala police and Indian Medical Association’s initiative to distribute masks, by tying a mask around a police officer’s face. Apart from reportedly spending a day at the Kerala Assembly, he could also be seen in several COVID-19 review meetings along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Add to this, the daily meetings at his office.

“He went through the screening… no need to worry,” said CM Pinarayi Vijayan at a press conference as he laughed off the seeming negligence by a state official.

Incidentally, two days ago, the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector had directed all passengers who were abroad in the last 28 days to report to the health department officials. If they failed to do so, a case will be registered against them under the Public Health Act. Additionally, per the revised guidelines for quarantine, issued by the Kerala government on March 12, "a person who came to Kerala within the last 14 days from any country which is currently reporting local transmission of COVID-19,” symptomatic or asymptomatic, should undergo strict home isolation for 14 days (low-risk) or 28 days (high risk).

ATTENTION NEEDED !!!

Those who are staying in the state for the last 28days from abroad have to report before the nearby primary health centre or call 1077,1056(toll free).Strict action may be taken on those who fails to report.

Order from District Collector,Tvm — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) March 16, 2020



The spurt of COVID-19 cases that the state has witnessed so far is directly the result of negligence and unwillingness of the passengers to follow the quarantine guidelines. The family of three from Italy (infected 10 others), the doctor from Thiruvananthapuram who came from Spain (15 doctors under quarantine), the UK national who tried to leave the country after being tested positive (over 200 passengers under quarantine), the person from Saudi Arabia who left his house during the quarantine period (doctors and staff who attended him are in isolation).

Reacting to this, Minister VS Sunil Kumar told Manorama News, “A virus can affect anybody, irrespective of the position one holds. It does not have a protocol. The guidelines are applicable to everybody, including the ministers and police.”

Read: Kerala govt is having hard time curbing crowds at weddings amidst COVID-19