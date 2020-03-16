Kerala govt is having hard time curbing crowds at weddings amidst COVID-19

While many in the state have been strictly following the government’s order, others have gone ahead with plans that could exacerbate the spread of the virus.

The Kerala government has banned public gatherings in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but while many religious functions and public meetings have been cancelled, officials are being put in a tough position as they attempt to curb crowds at weddings.

The government has noted that weddings, which are often planned months in advance, don’t need to be cancelled but that crowds should be low — around 50 people — for functions that can’t be cancelled or postponed. While many in the state have been strictly following the government’s order, others have gone ahead with plans that could exacerbate the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, about 1,500 people attended a lavish wedding in Kollam city, in direct defiance to the government’s advisory.

“The Kerala government is taking all efforts to prevent the spread of disease. While many are abiding by the directions, there are some who have put all of those positive efforts in vain. We are in a tough spot without the cooperation of people. Since there is no blanket ban on holding weddings, we cannot take measures to shut down auditoriums. But that is being used as an advantage,” AS Anuja, Kollam Corporation Secretary, told TNM.

She also added that the groom of the Kollam wedding is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official (a civil servant). “It was all educated people. Even IAS officers from other states and a Kerala High Court judge participated in the function. It is pathetic to see such a group of people acting irresponsibly,” Anuja said.

Though local body officials tried to curb the massive crowd, they were allegedly harassed and prevented from doing their duty. The Kollam East Police have registered a case against the father of bride, on the complaint of Kollam Corporation secretary.

Around the world, health experts and governments have been urging people to practice ‘social distancing’ as a defence mechanism to halt the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing is defined as maintaining a distance of at least three feet or one metre away from individuals. Malls, theatres and educational institutions have been shuttered and parties have been banned in dozens of cities to encourage social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Vamanapuram Service Co-operative Bank’s election, to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, was called off after it started, following the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Though orders were given on how to conduct the elections in a safe manner — people should come at different times so that the crowd will be low — the directions were not followed and the polling booth saw large numbers gathering. In light of this, the election was called off.

