Kerala mourns the death of actor Anil P Nedumangad

Those in the film fraternity, as well as in political circles, mourned the actor’s sudden death.

Flix Tribute

“How will I convince myself that Anil is not there anymore," asks actor Biju Menon in a Facebook post on Anil P Nedumangad. The death of Malayalam actor Anil came as a huge shock for his fellow actors and film buffs.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also expressed his sorrow in a few words: “Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you are at peace Anil etta," his post reads. Anil passed away suddenly, as the 48-year old actor drowned at the Malankara dam site in Idukki at 5.30 pm on Friday. Both Biju Menon and Prithviraj had shared screen space with Anil in the popular film Ayyappanum Koshiyum earlier this year.

Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta. Posted by Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday, December 25, 2020

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed deep sorrow and pain in his condolence message. "He was a genius who had etched his mark in the movie world through notable characters. He could give life to characters that deeply touched the viewers through his acting skills. His unexpected death is an irrecoverable loss to the Malayalam movie industry. Sharing the grief of his friends and family members," the CM said.

Manikandan, who acted with Anil in Kammatipaadam wrote on Facebook, “The loss is mine…Condolences Anil chetta.”

Cultural Minister AK Balan also condoled Anil’s death. "The police officer's role Anil played in Ayyapanum Koshiyum cannot be forgotten. We lost an actor who had much more to offer to Malayalam cinema," the Minister said.

Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal also expressed their condolences.

Vinay Forrt, who acted with him in one of his last releases Paapam Cheyathavar Kalleriyatte, simply wrote 'Aniletttaaaaaa' with emoticons of a broken heart and prayers.

Filmmaker Ranjith said that Anil was a talented actor who was yet to go places. “His presence should have been there in Malayalam cinema for a long time. 2020 has been such a bad year, and it is ending with Anil's passing. The most painful thing is that it is our dear Sachi's (late director of Ayyapanum Koshiyum) birthday today (December 25) and on the same day, death took Anil too away from us," he told Malayalam channel 24 News.

Veteran actor Shanker said that Anil was an actor who, within a short span of time, had made his mark in Malayalam cinema. "Cannot believe the demise. He was an actor who would have done many more great performances," he said.

Kerala Speaker Sreeramakrishnan, Industries Minister P Jayarajan, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and actor Santhosh Keezhatoor also condoled the death.