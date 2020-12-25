'Kammatipadam' fame Malayalam actor Anil P Nedumangad drowns

The actor is known for his incredible performances in Kammatipadam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

In yet another shocking news to Malayalam movie buffs, actor Anil P Nedumangad drowned in Malankara dam site on Friday evening.The death happened while he was bathing in the dam site in Thodupuzha in Kerala's Idukki district. According to initial reports, the death happened at around 5.30 pm. He was 48.

According to Idukki police, Anil lost his life after drowning in Malankara dam. "The incident happened about an hour ago when he had gone to the area with his friends. Though he was taken to a hospital, he succumbed," said an official at the Muttom police station.

Anil, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is known for his incredible performance as a villain in Rajeev Ravi's Kammatipadam and as a police officer in Sachy's Ayyappanum Koshiyum. His entry into acting was through television.

Anil with Biju Menon in Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Director Sachy or KR Sachidandan, died in June this year. Incidentally, just a few hours before his death, Anil had put a Facebook post on Sachy.

"This day it is about him I should write, but cannot write anything. You will remain in my FB cover photo till I die," Anil wrote in Facebook on Friday, remembering Sachy.On Facebook, Anilâ€™s cover photo is that of Sachy.

Two days ago, Sufiyum Sujatayum director Shanavas has passed away after suffering cardiogenic shock. Though he was bunder treatment for close to a week in Coimbatore, Shanavas who was on ventilator support passed away on Wednesday.

On December 20, another person from the film industry, actor Nivin Pauly's make up man Shabu Pulpally had died after falling from a tree. He had climbed the tree to hang a Christmas star.