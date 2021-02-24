Kerala mother accidentally kills son and sister with poison laced ice-cream, arrested

Varsha was arrested on Wednesday after her 19-year-old sister succumbed over a week after consuming the incident.

news Crime

On February 11, 25-year-old Varsha mixed some rat poison in an ice-cream and consumed it in an attempt to take her own life. However, her five-year-old son and 19-year-old sister inadvertently died in the process. Varsha has been booked for homicide and abetment to suicide committed by a child. The incident took place at Kanhangad in the Kasaragod district of Kerala.

According to reports, Varsha had consumed some ice-cream laced with rat poison and went to her room feeling uncomfortable. However, she left the remaining poisoned ice-cream on the table, which her son Adwaith and sister Drishya accidentally consumed. They later had some biryani from a restaurant as well. Later that night, the young boy started vomiting. When his condition worsened, the family took him to the hospital. However, by the morning of February 12, the five-year-old succumbed and died.

Drishya, who fell ill after Adwaithâ€™s death, was also admitted to the hospital. However, after battling for her life for over a week, Drishya, too, died on February 24, Wednesday morning, following which the police arrested Varsha. The police registered the case on February 17, based on the complaint from Varsha's relative, Sanod.

As she did not experience any uneasiness after consuming the poisoned ice-cream, Varsha did not inform anybody of her suicide attempt or even that her son and sister got ill, the police said. The family thought Adwaith and Drishya became ill after consuming the biryani.

Ingesting rat poison can prove to be more fatal for children than adults. Symptoms could surface after days or weeks after consuming rat poison. It affects the liver, heart and causes internal bleeding, among other symptoms.

The police are yet to ascertain what provoked Varsha to take her own life. She had come to her paternal home in Kanhangad, to stay with her mother and sister.

Varsha has been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 305 (abetment of suicide by child, or insane or delirious person or an idiot, or a person intoxicated) of the Indian Penal Code, the Hosdurg Police in Kasaragod to TNM.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.