Kerala to continue 7 day quarantine for International passengers flying into state

The GOI issued new guidelines on Tuesday, which exempts international travelers from quarantine if they produce a COVID-19 negative certificate.

Passengers flying in from other countries need not worry about quarantine if they produce a COVID-19 negative certificate, says the revised guidelines for travel and quarantine from the Government of India. However, since states can modify GOI’s new guidelines, Kerala said it will continue its existing protocol of 7-day mandatory quarantine for international passengers.

“Currently, all those flying nationally (unless it is a short trip or a short business trip) and internationally have to do a 7-day mandatory room quarantine. If there is no facility in their houses, they can opt for paid institutional quarantine. On the 8th day, they will get tested. If the test returns negative, then they can end their quarantine. However, we advise them to only step out for essential activities, while fully conforming to the state’s COVID-19 protocols,” says Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer for COVID-19. Right now, Kerala plans to stick to its existing guidelines for quarantine.

“Our expert technical committee will study the merits of the new guidelines issued by the GOI as well as the current situation in Kerala and then decide whether to revise the rules in the state,” Dr Amar added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued new guidelines in the light of a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in Europe.

“Travelers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) for consideration,” says the new rules.

Each passenger should also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the test report, the guidelines add. If the report is found to be fallacious, passengers will be liable for criminal prosecution. The test report should also be shown once the passenger arrives at the point of entry airport in India.

Further, passengers who land at the airport without an RT PCR negative certificate and still wish to not undergo institutional quarantine, can get an RT PCR test at the airport (in the airports which have this facility. All the passengers who produce a COVID-19 negative certificate or who take RT PCR test upon arrival will be exempted from quarantine and ‘can undertake self-monitoring of their health,’ the guidelines add. Those who don’t choose either of these options will have to do a 7-day institutional quarantine and then a 7-day home quarantine.