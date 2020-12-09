Kerala MLA MK Muneerâ€™s wife quizzed by ED in connection with KM Shajiâ€™s land deal

Nafeesaâ€™s statement was recorded based on a complaint that KM Shaji purchased the land, which is under the ED scanner, jointly with her.

The Enforcement Directorate recorded the statement of MK Muneerâ€™s wife Nafeesa Vineetha, in connection with KM Shajiâ€™s land deal case. Muneer is the deputy leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and a member of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The statement pf the MLAâ€™s wife was recorded based on a complaint that the land owned by Azhikode MLA KM Shaji, which is under the scanner now, was jointly purchased with Nafeesa. The statement was recorded at the Enforcement Directorate office at Kallayi in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

MK Muneerâ€™s name had surfaced when KM Shaji was facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Abdul Azeez, leader of Indian National League, filed a complaint against Muneer, adding that the latter had partnered with Shaji in purchasing the land in Kozhikode, which is now under ED scanner. The 92 cents of land, according to the complaint, was purchased in the name of Shaji and Nafeesa. The complaint also alleged that the land was purchased at Rs 1.2 crore, although an amount of only Rs 37 lakh was shown in the documents.

In November 2020, a vigilance court in Kozhikode ordered an inquiry into a petition against Azhikode Member of Legislative Assembly KM Shaji, about possessing unaccountable wealth. The petition alleged that Shaji possesses four times the amount of money that he could earn as an MLA, reports 24 News. The court sought an explanation on the means by which the MLA owns houses and properties in different districts across the state. The petition also pointed out that even as he is working as an MLA without salary, it has not affected his wealth.

Prior to this, the Kozhikode Corporation had issued a notice to KM Shaji to demolish his residence, on the grounds that the building had violated rules of construction. The Corporation officials also observed that the area of the house had exceeded the permitted limits.

In April this year, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) had registered a case against KM Shaji for allegedly taking Rs 2.5 million for sanctioning courses in an aided school in his constituency of Azhiikode in 2013-14.