Kerala MLA KK Rema’s son, RMP's N Venu receive death threats

The letter referenced the murder of TP Chandrasekharan, the late husband of KK Rema, and threatened speaking out against CPI(M) on news channel debates.

news Controversy

A letter containing death threats has been sent to the son of Vadakara MLA and Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader KK Rema and the party’s state secretary N Venu. The MLA’s son, Abhinand R Chandrashekaran, and N Venu were threatened through a letter addressed to the latter and sent to KK Rema’s MLA office in Vadakara. The letter referenced the murder of leader TP Chandrasekharan, and warned them not to speak out against the CPI(M) party.

“We finished TP Chandrasekharan with 51 stabs. If in channel debates, you talk against CPI(M), you will be finished with 100 stabs,” the letter seen to be written by ‘Red Army Kannur and PJ Boys’ says.

TP Chandrasekharan, the late husband of KK Rema, founded RMP to rival the CPI(M). Fifty-one-year-old Chandrasekharan was killed in 2012, brutally hacked to death with 51 stab wounds. The late CPI(M) leader and Panur area committee member PK Kunhanandan was convicted in 2014 in the case, on charges of criminal conspiracy and murder. He passed away last June.

The letter further stated, “Won’t allow MLA KK Rema’s son to grow much. His head will be splintered on a public road.” The letter also added that it was a quotation given by ‘Jayarajan and Shamseer’. It further adds, “In the channel debates Shamseer takes part in, RMP people should not be seen.” MLA AN Shamseer of CPI(M) is a regular face of the party in the news channel debates. Though the letter mentions the name ‘Shamseer’, the authenticity of this is to be verified. N Venu has filed a complaint with the Vadakara police on the matter.

The letter was signed off by ‘Red Army Kannur and PJ Boys’. Following the declaration of CPI(M) candidates for the Assembly polls held in May, the party had faced social media outrage from a group called ‘PJ Army’ for denying a ticket to veteran CPI(M) leader in Kannur, P Jayarajan. However, P Jayarajan had come out against the group, stating he is not associated with them.

Meanwhile, in 2016, KK Rema’s son Abhinand had come out on Facebook, following allegations of CPI(M) activists attacking Rema, asking to spare her. “Spare my mother in my name. I need her to be alive and with me to enable me to lead my life in memory of my father,” he had said.