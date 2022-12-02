Kerala minister refuses to accept apology over priest’s ‘terrorist’ remark

Theodosius D'Cruz, convenor of the Vizhinjam protests, was booked by the police for saying that Minister V Abdurahiman’s name referred to that of a terrorist.

Tensions over the Vizhinjam seaport project in Kerala escalated after minister V Abdurahiman refused to accept the apology of Theodosius D'Cruz, a priest and convenor of the protests. A row had erupted after Theodisius referred to Abdurahiman as a “terrorist” in a media statement on Tuesday, November 29. After the priest issued an apology, the Fisheries Minister said that he would refuse the apology even if it was given in writing, adding that “one cannot go to any extent just because the person has a loose tongue”.

The row emerged after the protests at Vizhinjam — led by fisherfolk and the Latin Catholic Church — turned violent on November 26 and 27. A few protestors were detained on November 27, following which a huge mob gathered outside the Vizhinjam police station and later violently attacked it, resulting in injuries to around 40 police personnel and damage to several police vehicles. The incident elicited a sharp reaction from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), with Abdurahiman calling those involved “anti-national”.

"To obstruct something which is going to be the backbone of the economic growth of the country is equivalent to anti-national activity. Neither the state nor the country would allow stopping of the project. There is a limit to how patient a government, including the LDF administration, can be. It would be good if everyone understands that," Abdurahiman said at an expert seminar organised by Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL).

In reply to this, Theodosius on November 29 said that the name of the minister refers to that of a terrorist. However, a day later, the priest withdrew his statement and said that he uttered the words in a moment of emotion, and that it was a slip of the tongue. He also expressed regret in causing comunal division. “He (Abdurahiman) is the biggest traitor in the world. We thought he was the minister of fishermen. His name, Abdurahiman, implies a terrorist. Those who are not aware of how to hoist the flag area are calling us anti-nationals,” the priest said.

The Vizhinjam police filed a case against the priest on charges of promoting religious enmity and causing communal hatred.

