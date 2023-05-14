Kerala man in police custody turns violent in hospital, assaults cops

Rafeeq of Chelembra village in Malappuram district in Kerala, was brought to Tirurangadi taluk hospital when he attacked the policeman and hurled abuses at the doctor and paramedical staff.

news News

A 32-year-old man, who was in police custody for breaking the glass panes of a house, turned violent when he was taken for a medical examination. Rafeeq of Chelembra village was brought to Tirurangadi taluk hospital in Malappuram district in Kerala, when he attacked the policeman and hurled abuses at the doctor and paramedical staff in the hospital.

Days before, a resident doctor of Kottarakkara taluk hospital, Vandana Das, was stabbed by a person brought to the hospital by the police. Even though five policemen were present, the man, Sandeep, an upper primary school teacher, attacked the resident doctor several times, leading to her death after profuse bleeding. The doctors had conducted protest marches and abstained from work, even refusing to attend emergency clinics.

Read: 'Sandeep went on a stabbing spree': Staff at Kerala hospital where Dr Vandana was killed

Speaking to the media, Indian Medical Association (IMA) state president, Dr Sulphi Noohu, said that stringent action must be taken against those responsible for attacking doctors and medical staff. He also said that doctors and medical staff were working under trying conditions, and incidents of violence against doctors were being reported from various corners of the state every other day.

Read: Dr Vandanaâ€™s murder: â€˜Doctors are easy targetsâ€™ says IMA Kerala president