‘Govt has taken weather warning seriously, taking measures’: CM Pinarayi

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting chances of formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal by August 4, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala is on alert and is taking the necessary precautions.

“Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall in the past years after such depressions formed in the Bay of Bengal. Though an extremely heavy rainfall has not been predicted at present, the government has taken the warning seriously and is taking the required preparatory measures,” CM Pinarayi said during a press meet on Thursday.

In 2018 and 2019, Kerala witnessed floods following heavy rains during the month of August. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also addressed the concern of the ongoing COVID-19 situation while remarking about the weather prediction of IMD for the week.

“It is not certain if the depression in Bay of Bengal will affect the state this time. But if it does, it will be a major problem in the context of COVID-19. Earlier, people could be rescued easily and rehabilitated quickly- together and in large numbers. But now, with COVID-19, that will not be possible, accommodation should be separate and other precautionary measures should be taken,” said the CM while assuring steps are being taken.

Monsoon which kickstarted in Kerala on June 1, has strengthened over the last two days. Many regions across the state witnessed flash inundations due to the heavy downpour.

Regions like Kottayam, Vaikom, Kumarakom, Cherthala, Ernakulam South, Kannur, Vellanikkara, Kochi and Kakkayam received over 150 millimetres of rainfall in just 24 hours.

“This paved the way for the inundations. Though there were landslides in some areas, since people were shifted beforehand, no casualties were there,” said the Chief Minister.

Fishing to be allowed with restrictions

With the trawl ban period in the state coming to an end, the CM said that fishermen can continue going fishing with restrictions from August 5.

Fishing will be allowed following COVID-19 regulations. Boats will be allowed to function on consecutive days as per their registration number.

“Even in containment zones, fishing will be allowed. But fishermen are supposed to sell the fish inside the zone. They cannot go out of the containment zone for selling,” said Pinarayi.

He also said that fishermen should enter back from sea to the same shore from where they left.

Meanwhile, the state government has also announced that it will follow the Centre’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines. The buses of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will resume long distance services inside the state from August 1.

On Thursday, Kerala reported 506 new COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of people under treatment for the disease to be 10,064. The state also recorded two deaths for the day, taking the total toll to be 71.

