Kerala man arrested at Bengaluru airport for sexually harassing flight attendant

The passenger who harassed the flight attendant has been identified as Sijin, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala.

A 21-year-old flight attendant at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a passenger while deboarding an AirAsia flight. The incident happened on Monday, May 22. The passenger who harassed her has been identified as Sijin, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala, and was arrested shortly after the flight landed.

The flight attendant was part of the crew of an AirAsia flight from Kochi to Bhopal through Bengaluru. According to Deccan Herald, Sijin reportedly asked the flight attendant if he must change flights to go to Goa. The flight attendant responded saying that the flight was headed towards Bhopal and he must get down and board a different flight if he wanted to go to Goa.

Deccan Herald reported that the flight attendant was standing near the rear end of the flight, while Sijin approached her and touched her inappropriately. The flight attendant had confronted Sijin but he did not respond. Once the flight landed, the flight attendant alerted the security personnel in the airport and Sijin was handed over to the KIA police.

In a similar incident, the KIA police booked a 29-year-old man on March 3 for sexually harassing a woman passenger mid-flight. The incident reportedly happened on February 28 on a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The arrested person was identified as Abhishek Singh Kumar, a native of Biharâ€™s Siwan district, and was the employee at a private company in the city.