Kerala man allegedly hits kids whose ball rolled into his compound

A police case has been filed against the 22-year-old man for allegedly beating the kids aged six, seven and eight.

news Crime

On July 14, three children playing outside their rented house in Vallakadavu, Thiruvananthapuram, were allegedly beaten by their 22-year-old neighbour when their ball rolled into his compound. A case has been registered against the neighbor, Ijas, by the Fort Police Station, after the children – aged six, seven and eight -- were taken to the General Hospital to have their injuries checked.

Shijina, the mother of two of the children and an aunt of the third, came live on a Facebook video to speak about the incident.

She told TNM, “The children are mostly home during these times of the pandemic. But since we don’t have a lot of space within the compound, they play just outside the house. On the afternoon of July 14, they were playing ball when it rolled into the house at the corner of the path. My six-year-old daughter went to get it and she was beaten by Ijas. Hearing her cries my seven-year-old nephew went to ask Ijas about it. Ijas asked him who he was to question him, and my nephew said this was his sister. Ijas then lifted him up by his shirt and threw him down. My eight-year-old son was also hurt, Ijas’s nail injuring his chest.”

In his complaint to the police, Shijina’s husband Kishore Khan wrote that he went to ask the neighbour why the children were beaten. “He verbally abused me and threatened to hit me too. I took the children to the General Hospital. The doctor gave some medicine and sent us back home. My children are in physical pain and they are also in fear,” Kishore’s complaint said.

At the hospital, Childline officials were contacted. “We have given a complaint to the Child Welfare Committee and the Child Rights Commission as well. This is not the first instance Ijas is making trouble but everyone is scared to complain. One of their relatives works in the mosque. They tried to spread a story that my children are a nuisance and open the gates of other people’s compounds and throw stones. They also made up a rumour that the children were ‘scolded’ on this particular day for opening the chicken nest.”

S Vimal, Fort Police Station Sub Inspector, said that investigations were going on in the case.