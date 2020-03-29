Kerala human rights panel seeks probe against Kannur SP for ‘squats’ punishment

The Kannur Superintendent of Police, Yatish Chandra IPS, was caught on camera making four men perform squats as punishment for violating lockdown.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of Kannur Superintendent of Police (SP), Yatish Chandra IPS, ordering people to perform squats as punishment for violating lockdown.

Two videos showing Yatish Chandra making four men do squats had gone viral on social media. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also slammed the behaviour of the Kannur SP, saying this was a culture that did not suit Kerala.

The human rights commission has asked that the Kerala Police Chief directly hold an inquiry into the matter. The case was registered following the media reports on the incident.

Human rights commission judicial member P Mohandas said in a statement that police officers, who are supposed to abide by the government directions, do not have the right to implement punishments. The commission also questions what was the grave wrongful deed the men do for asking them to do squats.

The commission has sought a report in the matter within three weeks. The same will be considered in the next sitting, after receiving the report.

“Even the High Court has stated that police and health department officials are doing a great service to people. The High Court has also said that under no circumstance police should violate the rules. But what we now saw is a top official like Kannur SP being publicly punishing people. Regulations should be strictly implemented, but the police themselves implementing punishment is not right,” said Mohandas.

He also said that people should abide by the regulations of the government and should continue to stay at homes during the lockdown.

The two different videos had shown Yatish Chandra making four men, standing in front of grocery shops, making do squats. The IPS officer can be heard asking the men why they keep gathering there, despite repeated directions from the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

