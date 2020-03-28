Yatish Chandra IPS punishes people out during lockdown with squats, Pinarayi rebukes

In two different videos that went viral on Saturday, the officer is seen making four men do squats in front of grocery shops.

The Kannur Superintendent of Police, Yatish Chandra, who was seen on camera making three men do squats for coming out during lockdown, will face a probe by the state government.

In two different videos that went viral on Saturday, the officer is seen making four men do squats in front of what seem to be grocery shops. When a woman (who can be heard in one of the videos) objects, he is heard asking all of them, "The government has said you should not come out, the PM said, the CM said, local administration, local residents and newspapers also said the same. Still why do you all keep gathering here? You think the police have no other work?"

Another policeman can be heard telling the woman, "You also come and do squats, or leave".

Criticising the police officer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We saw a visual which doesn't suit the culture of Kerala. The visual of Kannur police chief punishing people. The reputation of the police force is ruined by such acts. Police work hard in tough situations, people welcome them for that, but such acts will ruin the force's reputation".

In the last few days, there have been many instances when police personnel across India have used excessive force, sometimes brutal in nature, to dissuade people from coming out during the lockdown. There have been several reports of people being caned by the police, though they had only stepped out to buy essentials and this is allowed by the government.

This is however not the first time that Yatish Chandra has landed in controversy. In August 2017 a child witness had told the Human Rights Commission, that Yatish Chandra, the then Deputy Commissioner of Police of Kochi City, had lathi charged those who had gathered at the High Court junction to protest against the opening of an LPG plant in Puthuvype. In 2018, the state BJP had written to the Centre asking for action against the officer for telling then Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan that his convoy could not go to Sabarimala. This was at the height of tension surrounding the temple.