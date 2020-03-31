Kerala High Court grants parole to 1000 prisoners till April 30

The court took this as a special case to reduce the crowding in jails in the wake of the coronavirus and as Kerala is one state that has been badly affected.

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted parole till April 30 to all prisoners in the state who are either under-trials or remand prisoners, provided they are sentenced to less than seven years imprisonment.

According to reports on the 54 jails in the state there are 8,600 prisoners and this move could benefit around 1,000 prisoners.

However, habitual criminals will not get the benefit of this parole.

The court however directed that all such prisoners who go on parole, have to first report to their nearest police station and remain in their homes.

In case of any violation, the police can arrest such people and put them back in jail.

As on Monday, the state has reported 234 cases of coronavirus, out of which 20 have recovered and two have died. The second death took place on the midnight of Tuesday when a 68-year-old in Thiruvananthapuram lost his life after being in the ventilator for five days. He was suffering from several ailments including kidney-related diseases and had been on dialysis.

Kerala has been on a lockdown along with the rest of the country for a week now following the increasing number of cases of COVID-19. Even before the national lockdown, measures were taken to ensure gatherings of people did not happen in public places with strict restrictions imposed by the State. Most people had already been asked to work from home and get out of the house only for emergencies. Following the lockdown, cases have been taken against those violated the orders, especially by having gatherings of more than a few people at public places. The police are supervising the roads to ensure people don’t get out except for procuring essential services.