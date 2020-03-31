Kerala’s oldest COVID-19 patients, aged 93 and 88, make full recovery

In heartening news amid the bleakness of the coronavirus pandemic, the oldest coronavirus patients in Kerala, 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Mariyamma, have made a full recovery from the disease. The aged couple from Ranni, Pathanamthitta were infected after coming into contact with their son and his family who had returned from Italy on February 29. The couple were among the first COVID-19 patients in the state who were above the age of 70.

The couple, considered high risk owing to their advanced age and underlying conditions, were under treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital while other members of their family were admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

The news of their recovery brings hope to Kerala, the state with the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in India, especially since Thomas also survived a heart attack while under treatment.

“At one point of time, they were in a very critical condition. Through the special treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, we could bring them back to life from the brink of death,” Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja wrote in a Facebook post, expressing happiness over their recovery.

The couple tested positive for the virus on March 8. They were initially admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and later shifted to Kottayam for specialised treatment, upon the instruction of the Health Minister.

In addition to age-related health issues, the couple also live with diabetes and hypertension.

“Thomas had chest pain from the beginning. As there were chances of heart disease, they were shifted to VIP rooms in the ICU. They were made to stay in different rooms, which they seemed disappointed by. Later, we shifted them to the transplant ICU where they could see each other. Thomas was shifted to ventilator support in between as his condition deteriorated. He also had a heart attack,” the Minister wrote.

The post also mentioned that both patients had urinary infection and Mariyamma had bacterial infection, which worsened her condition.

Their samples tested negative for coronavirus four days ago. The Health Department also informed that they could be discharged soon.

“Sometimes, they were adamant and refused food, demanding to go home. Though at times they did not cooperate with the nurses, the staff were patient enough to convince the aged couple. The nurses gave them a lot of love,” the Minister said.

However, the Health Minister revealed that a nurse, who took care of the couple like they were family, was now positive for COVID-19.

The Minister complimented doctors Jose Joseph, TK Jayakumar, Rajesh, RP Renjin, Lijo, Harikrishnan, Sajith Kumar, Anuraj and nursing officer Indira.

She also praised the 25 nurses and 40 other healthcare staff who were part of the treatment.

She added that efficient arrangements have been made at the Kottayam Medical College to prevent the spread of coronavirus.