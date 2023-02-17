Kerala HC allows state to replace Ciza Thomas as Kalam Tech University VC

A bench said that the appointment of Ciza Thomas as vice chancellor in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was temporary in nature.

The Kerala High Court, on Thursday, February 16, allowed the state government to carry forward with the process to appoint a vice chancellor (VC) at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, considering the appointment of Ciza Thomas by the Chancellor was temporary.

A bench of Justices AM Mohamed Mustaq and Shoba Annamma Eapen said that the appointment was of temporary nature and made under special circumstances. "The government has the authority to recommend the new vice chancellor. The government can submit a new panel of eligible candidates. It's the government which needs to take steps in connection with the appointment of the new VC," the bench said.

On November 29 last year, the High Court had allowed Ciza Thomas to continue as the vice chancellor in-charge of the university, but directed the state government to constitute a selection committee and appoint a vice chancellor as early as possible. The court had refused to stay the appointment as sought by the Kerala government, as it pointed to the Governor's role as chancellor to make appointments based on University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

The court, while accepting that the authority to recommend the name of the vice chancellor rests with the state government, accepted the Governor's contention that temporary appointments can be made in accordance with UGC regulations. A Supreme Court order had quashed the appointment of the vice chancellor of Technological University for being contrary to UGC norms. The Governor later appointed a VC in-charge, a move which was challenged before the court.

