Kerala HC allows Ciza Thomas to continue as KTU VC in-charge

Justice Devan Ramachandran refused to stay the appointment of Ciza Thomas as KTU VC in-charge as sought by the Kerala government, and said the Governor, as Chancellor, can make appointments based on UGC regulations.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, November 29, allowed Ciza Thomas to continue as Vice Chancellor (VC) in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (APJAKTU), but directed the state government to constitute a selection committee and appoint a VC as early as possible. Refusing to stay the appointment as sought by the Kerala government, Justice Devan Ramachandran said that the Governor, as Chancellor, can make appointments based on the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

“Requesting the University, Chancellor, and the UGC to give their nominees and constitute a search and selection committee and appoint the VC as early as possible, if possible within three to four months,” the court said. It also observed that the Governor had considered all possible options before appointing Ciza.

Earlier on November 8, the Kerala High Court had refused to stay the appointment of the APJAKTU VC in-charge. The HC, while accepting that the authority to recommend the name of the VC rests with the state government, agreed to the Governor's contention that temporary appointments can be made in accordance with UGC rules and regulations. It also said that such litigations affect the morale of the students and the academicians and one cannot allow “the image of our universities to be tarnished”.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that Ciza has the necessary qualifications as prescribed by the UGC, adding that it would be better if the two functionaries ironed out their differences. The Supreme Court in a recent order had quashed the appointment of the VC of the APJAKTU for being contrary to UGC regulations. The Governor later appointed a VC in-charge, which the state government challenged before the court.

Meanwhile, attacking the state government over the issue, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that the HC order vindicated the Congress's stand on the matter. “When the government and the Governor engage in legal fights, it's the students who suffer. The education sector in Kerala is currently suffering due to the mistakes made by the government and the Governor,” he said in a statement.

Satheesan further alleged that the Left government did not allow the acting VC to discharge her duties. “Due to this, numerous students are yet to receive their certificates even after getting jobs,” he said.

BJP state chief K Surendran said the HC order was a setback for the Kerala government. “The court has vindicated the stand of the Kerala Governor. It also asked the Left government to end the CPI(M) mentality of not allowing Ciza Thomas to function. The state government should withdraw the review petition filed against the SC order quashing the appointment of the KTU VC,” he said.