Kerala govt's promise to set up 'safe home' for intercaste couples yet to be fulfilled

Then Minister for Social Justice KK Shailaja had said that preliminary steps had been taken to set up a 'safe home' where such couples could stay for up to one year after marriage.

The Kerala government in March 2020 had announced the opening of a 'safe home' to ensure the safe stay of couples who had married outside their caste and religion. Then Minister for Social Justice KK Shailaja had said that preliminary steps had been taken to set up a 'safe home' where such couples could stay for up to one year after marriage. The Minister's announcement came at a time when reports of people marrying outside their caste or religion facing ostracism and threats in several parts of the country, came to light.

However, there hasn't been any progress after the announcement as TNM confirmed with the Social Justice Department. The SJD had invited an Expression of Interest to set up the home during the last financial year. Only two applications were received in response, a concerned official said. "The Department received only two Expressions of Interest. Neither had any experience in running such homes. One was from a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) which had experience in running homes but not homes of this nature. The other one was also an NGO but lacked infrastructurual facilities. At least three applicants were required to go ahead with the finalising procedure," the officer said.

The SJD will once again invite EoI for setting up the home. “We haven’t given up the project. The Department had to focus on more urgent things,” the officer said. The SJD plans to set up one home for all the 14 districts of Kerala.