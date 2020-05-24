Kerala govt releases guidelines for domestic flight passengers: Details

The Kerala government has asked all the returnees to register themselves on the ‘COVID19 Jagratha’ portal, after obtaining a flight ticket to get a travel permit.

As domestic flight services are set to resume in India from Monday (May 25), the Kerala government has released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for domestic travellers coming to the state. Most importantly, the government has asked all the returnees to register themselves on the ‘COVID19 Jagratha’ portal, after obtaining a flight ticket to get a travel permit.

The travel permit will then be issued with a QR Code on the registered mobile number and email. This will have to be shown to the airline staff before the boarding passes are issued. The state government has made separate requests to the airlines for this, states the SOP released by Kerala on Saturday.

“If more than one person travel on a single ticket, details of all persons shall be entered by anyone in the group using 'add family member' option,” it further states.

Medical screening will be held at the airport for all returnees to Kerala. If passengers are found to be symptomatic, they will be sent to a COVID-19 care centre.

Though Kerala Chief Minister had earlier said that all non-symptomatic passengers arriving through domestic flights need to undergo home quarantine for 14 days, the SOP states that one can only head home, if the local self-government institution gives nod for the same on the COVID19 Jagratha portal.

“If the local body concerned has not confirmed the availability of home quarantine on the COVID19 Jagratha portal before they reach the destination airport, they will be sent to institutional quarantine in the district concerned till the LSGI (local self-government institution) concerned confirms the availability of home quarantine facility,” it states.

The SOP also states that passengers can use their own vehicle or rented vehicles to go travel to their residences. In addition to the driver, one more person can accompany in the vehicle. But if the person coming to receive passengers come in physical contact with the passenger, they will also have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, too, has also arranged transport facilities for passengers.

The guidelines also state that passengers leaving from Kerala airports will also have to undergo medical screening. All outgoing passengers have been directed to arrive at the airports three hours prior to the departure to undergo medical screening. A certificate, conveying the asymptomatic status of the person, and contact history with any COVID-19 confirmed people, if any, can be obtained from the airport.

