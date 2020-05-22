Inter-district trains to partly resume in Kerala from June 1

All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic people will be allowed to board the train.

With the Indian Railways announcing that passenger train services will partially be resumed from June 1, the Thiruvananthapuram railway division has put out a list of trains that will ply between various Kerala districts.

Two special trains will be deployed for the purpose. The trains will ply between Thiruvananthapuram - Kannur and Kozhikode districts. The officials have also stated that all passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic people will be allowed to board the train.

Jan Shatabdi special train (No 02076) will ply between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kozhikode, starting from June 1. The train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central station at 5.55 am and will reach Kozhikode at 1.15 pm.

The train (No 02075) will return from Kozhikode at 1.45 pm and will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 9.35 pm.

In between the destinations and starting points, both the trains (Nos. 02076 and 02075) will have stops at Varkala Sivagiri, Kollam, Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, Cherthala, Ernakulam Junction, Aluva, Thrissur, Shoranur and Tirur. The train will have 16 coaches consisting of AC chair car and second class chair car seats.

Meanwhile, the Jan Shatabdi special train that will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts will only run five days a week.

The train (No 02082) starting from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.45 pm will reach Kannur at 12.20 am the next day. The train will run on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile the train (No.02081) will start from Kannur railway station at 4.50 am on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.25 pm, on the same days.

In addition to the starting and ending railway stations, the trains (Nos. 02082 and 02081) will stop at Kollam, Kayamkulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara and Thalassery railway stations. The trains will have 13 coaches consisting of AC chair cars and second class chair cars.

According to the railway officials in Thiruvananthapuram, tickets can be booked through e-ticketing facility of IRCTC website or can reserve tickets by booking through select railway stations - Thiruvananthapuram Central, Ernakulam Junction and Kozhikode. The advance reservation period will only be a maximum of 30 days.

The passengers are also advised to carry their own food and drinking water. “Provision for pre paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis only in limited trains, having pantry a car attached,” a statement by Thiruvananthapuram railway division reads.

It also states that only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed inside the trains.

