Kerala govt drops plan of introducing gender neutral seating in classrooms

The plan of introducing gender neutral seating in schools has been shelved following objections from several quarters, especially Muslim organisations.

The Kerala government has dropped its plan of introducing gender neutral seating in schools following objections from several quarters, especially Muslim organisations. Gender neutral seating formed a part of the initial draft of the reforms to be undertaken in the education sector. In the wake of protests, the earlier announced gender neutral seating had to be dropped as the draft that has surfaced does not have the controversial suggestion.

Earlier, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had directed the state government to convert all schools into co-educational institutions from the 2023-24 academic year, based on which a draft note was prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). However, the final note put up for public discussion on the State Curriculum Framework, which was released on Tuesday, August 23, did not mention about the gender neutral seating.

The controversy has been going on for several days between the Kerala government and Muslim outfits. Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and MLA Muneer triggered a controversy asking, "If there is gender neutrality, why do you need a POCSO case? Therefore, when you say gender neutrality, you need to think about the many people in society who will misuse it." However, he had later clarified that what he had meant to convey was that he was afraid gender neutrality would be defined in such a manner that provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act would become ineffective.

Later, general secretary in charge PMA Salam made another controversial remark saying that boys and girls seated together in schools was "dangerous".

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, in retaliation, criticised the stand of IUML leaders on the state government's gender neutral policy, alleging that they were trying to mislead the people and sought to know why they are afraid of equal opportunity for women in the society.

Slamming the statements of IUML leaders MK Muneer and PMA Salam on the issue, Sivankutty said that the state government has repeatedly clarified its stand several times and those who are criticising the initiatives for gender equality, gender justice and gender awareness are not reading the writings of time on the wall. Sivankutty also made it clear that in the case of gender neutral uniform or mixed schools, the CPI(M)-led government does not impose any compulsion on anyone.

After the news of gender-neutral seating in classrooms being dropped surfaced on Wednesday, top Muslim leader who heads the Samantha-Jiifrey Muthukoya Thangal welcomed it.

Meanwhile, in the wake of criticism of Kerala government's gender neutral policy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Left government was not going to decide what kind of uniforms children should wear to schools. The CM said, in the state assembly, that it was the prerogative of the educational institutions to decide what kind of uniforms girls and boys should wear. The CM was responding to a submission by LDF (Left Democratic Front) MLA KK Shailaja that gender justice and equality has to be ensured for women and transgender persons by the government by taking everyone into confidence.

The Chief Minister said that the state government does not intend to impose the same kind of uniforms for boys and girls in schools. "The respective educational institutions, their teachers, PTA (Parent Teacher Association) and student representatives should discuss and decide on appropriate uniforms and implement the same," he added.

"It is not the policy of this government to impose any kind of dress on anyone," he said, and added that no specific directive has been issued in this regard. "People are entitled to every freedom in matters of dress, food and belief and there can be no extremist view regarding these,: the CM said in Assembly. He further said attempts to impose a dress code, including on women, are a hindrance to "our cause" of building a progressive knowledge society. "The government believes that all sections of the society should have the freedom they deserve irrespective of their caste, religion and gender. We need to create an environment conducive for the same," he added.