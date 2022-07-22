No more girls or boys-only schools in Kerala, says Child Rights Commission

The state government, however, has said that while discussions have begun, all stakeholders must be consulted before implementing the order.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday, July 22 directed the state government to convert all schools into co-educational institutions from the 2023-24 academic year. With this, it aims to make girls-only schools or boys-only schools a thing of the past in Kerala. The Commission said all these schools should be converted into co-ed or mixed schools.

The order comes following a petition filed by one Dr Isaac Paul of Anchal in Kollam district, who contended that gender justice was denied in gender-exclusive schools. “There is no need to teach boys and girls in separate schools in the existing social context. Moreover, the existence of such schools can only be seen as a turning away from advanced education and psychological theories. There is no justification for such schools to exist. The government should put an end to such an unscientific practice,” the Commission stated in its order.

The Child Rights Commission has also directed the Director of General Education, General Education Department principal secretary, and State Council of Educational Research & Training to prepare an action plan to implement the order. To this end, the three officials have been asked to improve the infrastructure, including provision of toilets in schools and also generate awareness among parents about the significance of mixed schooling.

Advocating a change in mindset of the parents, the Commission said, “Parents who are under the impression that giving admission to boys would destroy the discipline of schools and hamper the freedom of girls should be scientifically told about the benefits of mixed education. School authorities and PTAs should take the initiative for this.” International studies on co-ed schools have shown that such schools would instil mutual respect and ensure gender equality, the order stated.

The Kerala government has, however, shown apprehension with the implementation of the order. Education Minister V Sivankutty said that while it supports the Commission’s aim, it cannot be implemented all at once, Mathrubhumi reported. “The government has started discussions on the order. This is not a High Court verdict, right? The government has to listen to stakeholders and consider their opinion as well,” the report quoted him as saying.

As per an Onmanorama report, there are 280 girls-only schools in the government and aided sectors in Kerala, while the number of boys-only schools is 164.