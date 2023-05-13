Kerala doctors allege rude behaviour by CPI(M) legislator Shanthakumari

MLA Shanthakumari allegedly behaved rudely when she visited a Palakkad hospital with her husband on Thursday.

K Shanthakumari, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Communist Party Of India (Marxist), has been accused of making rude remarks against the doctors who were on duty in a state-run hospital in Kerala. The MLA, representing Kongad (assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes in Palakkad district), visited the hospital on Thursday evening along with her husband who was unwell.

"The legislator behaved in an angry manner and said â€˜no wonder doctors are being taken to task, it happens because of their rude behaviour towards patientsâ€™. A legislator speaking like this and that too in front of other patients creates a very bad impression," said a woman doctor at the hospital.

Shanthakumari came to the hospital with her ill husband and when she introduced herself, the doctor started examining the patient. Following this the doctor said that the husband had fever and started to prescribe medicines for him.

Later, the MLA asked the doctor why her husband was not examined using medical devices.

As the news of her outburst spread across the media, the first-time legislator denied making these remarks as alleged by the doctors.

"Yes. It's true that I asked if they do not want to examine the patient using medical devices, but I never ever said anything else that is now being circulated," said Shanthakumari.

The doctors have decided to file a complaint against the legislator to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

