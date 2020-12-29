Kerala couple’s immolation: Shashi Tharoor, Chennithala criticise police

The couple got immolated accidentally while trying to thwart an attempt by officials to evict the family from their house.

A day after the tragic death of a Kerala couple, who were accidentally immolated while trying to thwart an attempt by officials to evict the family from their house, Congress leaders in the state slammed the police. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala hit out at the police, finding fault with the urgency shown in evicting the family, which led to the death of the couple, who leave behind two sons.

The incident happened on December 22, when a team of officials including police personnel from Neyyattinkara police station went to the house of 47-year-old Rajan and 40-year-old Ambili, to evict the family, based on a court order. In a video of the incident that has surfaced, Rajan can be seen pouring petrol on himself and his wife. He is seen holding out a lighter and asking officials to step back. A police officer is seen trying to knock the lighter from his hand, and in an instant, the couple were in flames. Rajan passed away on Sunday night while Ambili succumbed to her injuries on Monday evening.

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor said that the deaths could have been averted if police officials showed more compassion. “This tragic story from Kerala shows the importance of training police officers to better handle such situations. More sense and greater compassion could have prevented the accidental self-immolation of a Thiruvananthapuram couple being forced by cops to vacate their house,” he tweeted.

This tragic story from Kerala shows the importance of training police officers to better handle such situations. More sense &greater compassion could have prevented the accidental self-immolation of a Tvm couple being forced by cops to vacate their house:https://t.co/g4r2zbwoHI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 29, 2020

The children of the couple have pointed fingers at the police, alleging that their parents were immolated due to the police officer seen in the video. Ramesh Chennithala also slammed the police, sharing a photo of the couple’s youngest son, who is seen pointing fingers at a police officer.

“These fingers are pointed at (Chief Minister) Pinarayi’s police. The High Court had issued a stay order on the eviction hours after this incident happened. The children are saying police came to evict them, knowing this beforehand. Police showed urgency to evict the family from three cents of land without waiting for the order of the higher court,” Chennithala wrote on Facebook.

What has burned and died here is justice and humanity, he added. “These visuals will burn the heart of anyone watching it. Rahul and Renjith (sons of the deceased couple) should get justice. Kerala is unitedly standing with these children,” Chennithala said, adding that action should be taken against police officers who are found guilty.

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil stated that the Youth Congress would construct a house for the children. Sharing a photo of one of the sons, Shafi said, "We could not help his family when they were alive. With that guilt itself, the Youth Congress is taking the responsibility of building them a house."

Others also took to social media to voice their concerns over the incident.

Meanwhile, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera has ordered a probe into the incident. Thiruvananthapuram Rural police chief B Ashokan is given the charge of investigation, an official said. On Tuesday morning, members of the Child Rights Commission visited the children. Talking to the media, they said that action will be taken to protect the children.