Kerala couple die after they were accidentally immolated, leave behind 2 kids

Rajan and Ambili had poured petrol on themselves in an attempt to thwart an eviction attempt by authorities on December 22.

news Death

Hours after a Kerala man succumbed to burns after he was accidentally set on fire while trying to thwart an attempt by the police to evict his family, his wife Ambili too passed away. The couple belonging to Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram sustained burn injuries after 47-year-old Rajan accidently set themselves ablaze on December 22. Rajan died on Sunday night while 40-year-old Ambili died on Monday evening.

After an emotional appeal by the coupleâ€™s children to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajanâ€™s body was cremated in the same land from where the family was supposed to be evicted. An official of the Neyyattinkara police told TNM that Ambiliâ€™s body is being kept at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and will be brought home after a COVID-19 test result.

On December 22, officials of the Neyyattinkara police station and a judicial commission appointed by a Neyyattinkara court had gone to Rajan's house at Nellimoodu, asking the family to vacate the house immediately, to implement a court order. The move to evict his family came on the basis of a complaint by a neighbour in June, according to reports in Malayalam media. Earlier in June too, there was an attempt to evict the family from a shed that Rajan constructed on the land.

In a video of the incident on December 22, Rajan can be seen pouring petrol over him and his wife, threatening officials not to come closer to him. The couple caught fire when a police official attempted to snatch the lighter from him. Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar also sustained minor burns while trying to rescue the couple.

The family told Asianet News that the police were in a haste to evict them as they knew that there would be a stay order and pointed out that it came soon after the incident. â€œThe counsel whom my father assigned first for the case betrayed him. The police and the plaintiff knew that there would be stay on the (Munsiff) court order and hence the police came to evict us. It was Anil Kumar who is responsible for this," Rajanâ€™s son, Ranjith, said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala urged the government to take over the protection of the children.

Also Read: 'Let us bury him where he lived': Son of Kerala man accidentally immolated asks CM